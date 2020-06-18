188155 статии       |       381 интервюта       |       1521 снимки       |       38127 абоната       |      
След разпускане на мерките: Расте броя на заразените с коронавирус в китайската столица (ВИДЕО)

18 юни 2020, четвъртък / 11:01; Коментари: 0
За последните 24 часа в китайската столица бяха регистрирани нови 21 случая на зараза с коронавируса, с което общият брой от миналата седмица насам възлезе на 158 заразени, предаде Франс прес.
 

Mia Farrow
 
@MiaFarrow
 
 

China is moving rapidly to seal off its capital of 22 million residents canceling flights, schools & trains amid growing fears that a second wave of covid-19 is gathering strength in Beijing and could spread to the rest of the country. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/beijing-cuts-flights-shuts-schools-as-new-coronavirus-cases-raise-alarm/2020/06/17/537dbe06-b069-11ea-98b5-279a6479a1e4_story.html 

Beijing cuts flights, shuts schools as new coronavirus cases raise alarm

The Chinese capital is reimposing restrictions and testing millions of people after a spate of infections.

washingtonpost.com
 
1 041
0:54 - 18.06.2020 г.
Информация за реклами в Twitter и поверителност
 
607 души говорят за това
 
 



Това се случва малко след като градът поднови почти нормалния си начин на живот. Сега заради опасенията от втора вълна от коронавирусната зараза, хиляди души чакат на дълги опашки в цялата столица за тестове за коронавируса. В столицата редица райони са изолирани и се правят масови дезинфекции.
 

Global Times
 
@globaltimesnews
 
 

Large-scale has been carried out at public spaces in Beijing to curb the spread of .

 
Вграден видеоклип
 
74
8:18 - 18.06.2020 г.
Информация за реклами в Twitter и поверителност
 
75 души говорят за това
 
 



Властите обаче уверяват, че няма да затворят столицата, както бяха направили властите на китайския мегаполис Ухан в продължение на близо два месеца заради пандемията, предаде ТАСС.

