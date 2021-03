Пандемията в развитие: Кипър облекчава мерките, ЕК предлага "зелени пропуски" за пътуване (ОБНОВЕНА)

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo Addo, and his wife Rebecca, receive their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a mass vaccination campaign in the country which is expected to begin on Tuesday https://t.co/t8BxVYrDzR pic.twitter.com/lNdp2ROBfl

President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken the first jab of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine. Mr Akufo-Addo took the vaccine publicly on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. The Pr…



President Takes First Covid19 Vaccine Publicly https://t.co/Jy4JhZ5n9D #News