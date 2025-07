Бедствията не секват на Камчатка! След труса от 8.7 по Рихтер, изригна вулканът Ключевской

🌋 Russia: Preceding today's earthquake, an avalanche of lava came out of Klyuchevskaya Sopka, a stratovolcano in Kamchatka on July 26, near the earthquake epicenter.

At 4,754m, it's the tallest volcano in all of Eurasia.

Ash is expected to reach an altitude of 10km if it erupts. https://t.co/VUHO6a01sq pic.twitter.com/YM7u7cA3fm