Въпреки оръжейното ембарго: Кой и как контрабандира бг оръжие в Судан

#Sudan 🇸🇩: Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chief of Sudanese Armed Forces (#SAF), has arrived to city of #Atbara in River Nile State.



His guards appear to be armed with Arsenal AR-SF carbines —which are manufactured by #Bulgaria 🇧🇬 and chambered in 7.62x39mm. pic.twitter.com/hoBqGioENK