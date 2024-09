Учени бият тревога: Нещо се случва с Ледника на страшния съд, катастрофата е неизбежна (ВИДЕО)

#ThwaitesGlacier is set to retreat further and faster, affecting all of West Antarctica.



Our latest models predict:

📈 accelerating ice loss in the 21st/22nd centuries

💧 collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet in the 23rd



Here's our news briefing ⬇️https://t.co/cgYBI93Zf4 pic.twitter.com/vDyvIYm4fd